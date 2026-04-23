Rahul Singh’s 9-wicket haul, Subham Mandal’s 69 shine in drawn Nuruddin Trophy tie

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket match between Silchar and Bongaigaon ended in a draw at the ACA Stadium here on Wednesday. However, Silchar secured a crucial 69-run first-innings lead.

In reply to Bongaigaon’s first-innings total of 147, Silchar were bowled out for 216 today. Subham Mandal top-scored with 69, while Samik Das (42) and Amit Kumar Yadav (39) made valuable contributions. Abhijit Barman was the standout bowler for Bongaigaon, finishing with figures of 4 for 54.

Bongaigaon struggled again in their second innings and were bowled out for 156. Abhijit Barman (24) and Achyut Das (22) offered some resistance. Rahul Singh delivered an impressive performance with the ball, claiming 5 for 50 in the innings and ending the match with figures of 9 for 77.

Chasing a target of 88, Silchar were 57 for 3 in 6 overs when the match concluded. Parvez Musaraf scored 20, while Imran Ahmed picked up 2 wickets for 29 runs.

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