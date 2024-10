Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Raihan Zaman and Harshit Gogoi of Assam won the All India (Under 13) Ranking Badminton Tournament title that concluded at Dibrugarh on Wednesday. The duo beat 3rd seed Aashray Agarwal and Jayesh Duggal 21-19, 21-19 in the finals. Earlier the pair also won silver in the recently concluded All India Ranking held at Ranchi.

Also Read: Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament begins in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: