Ranji Trophy: Assam in driver’s seat against Bihar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are in the driver’s seat against Bihar at the end of day III in the Ranji Trophy tie at the ACA Stadium here today. In reply to Assam first innings total 405, Bihar today bowled out 207 in their first innings and were forced to follow on. At stumps Bihar were 168-3 in their second innings and they still needed 30 more runs to ask Assam to bat again.

The highlight of the day was a terrific spell from Sarupamm Purkayastha (4-11) and a half century knock from Bihar opener Piyush Singh (79no) in the second innings.

The morning was undoubtedly ruled by Assam spinners and they picked up all five wickets that Bihar lost in the first innings today. Visitors started the day’s proceeding from their overnight score 134-5 and two not out batters Paramjeet Singh and Veer Pratap Singh negotiated Assam bowlers nicely during the early part of the day. However once Rahul Singh removed Veer Pratak (28) on team’s total 184 Assam didn’t take too much time to fold Bihar first innings, The side lost their last four wickets adding just 25 runs on the board and all four wickets were collected by veteran spinner Sarupam Purkayastha. He altogether bowled 9.5 overs, five of them were maiden, in the first innings and gave away only 11 runs to collect four wickets.

In the second innings Bihar although started well but lost wickets on regular intervals that helped Assam to stay on the game. Piyush Singh played a responsible knock for the visitors and he remained not out on 79 (4X7). Sharman Nigrodh (23), Bipin Saurabh (44) and Sakibul Gani (1) were the three batters that Bihar lost in the second innings. Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain and Rahul Singh baged one wicket each.

