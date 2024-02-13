Ranji Trophy: Assam register first win of the season against Bihar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered first win of the season in the Ranji Trophy defeating Bihar by 9 wickets at the ACA stadium here on Monday. With this victory Assam elevated to seventh spot in Elite Group ‘B’ points table with eight points from six matches.

The concluding day of the tie witnessed some good performances from the players of both the teams. Bihar opener Piyush Singh, who made nice comeback after failed to open account in the first innings, scored maiden first class century today before got out on 103 (258 balls, 4X8). On the other hand Assam spinner Rahul Singh came out with a brilliant spell in the morning. He altogether bowled 46 overs in the second innings and finished 5-49. It was Rahul's second five-wicket haul in first class cricket. Mukhtar Hussain and Sarupam Purkayastha also bagged two wickets each in Bihar second innings.

Later opener Parvej Musaraf played a well composed unbeaten 52 runs (41balls, 4X8, 6X1) knock in the second innings and guided Assam to victory. The opener, scored half century in the first innings too, finished the match in style hitting a huge six which also completed his half century. Other opener Rahul Hazarika contributed 22 and captain Denish Das remained not out on 22. Wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Thakuri, who scored century in the first innings, declared man of the match. In the final group league match Assam will now face Mumbai.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam in driver’s seat against Bihar

Also Watch: