Ranji Trophy: Assam openers hit tons against hosts Uttar Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Assam openers put on brilliant performance on day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B tie against hosts Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur today.

Debutant Parvej Musaraf and Rahul Hazarika added 274 runs in 520 balls for the opening wicket as both the batters scored tons. Rahul was first to go after scoring 128 runs from 265 balls with 21 hits to the fence. Playing his 1st Ranji Trophy match Parvej scored 129 runs from 295 balls with 14 fours and 2 sixes.

Replying to UP’s 548 runs, Assam reached 316 in 113 overs losing 2 wickets at stumps. Abhishek Thakuri (19) and Rishav Das (4) were at the crease.

Parvej became the third Assam batter to score ton on debut in Ranji Trophy. Earlier, Late Anwar Hussain and Deep Bora achieved this feat. Moreover, Parvej and Rahul recorded highest the highest opening stand for Assam. The previous record was 190 runs which was made by Zahir Alam and Deepak Das in 1989/90 against Tripura.

As the visitors were still trailing by 232 runs, the match is moving towards draw.

