Ranji Trophy: Assam post 187-6 against Haryana on day I

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam posted 187-6 in their first innings against Haryana on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy encounter at North Guwahati on Thursday. Altogether 86 overs were possible on the opening day.

After winning the toss, Haryana elected to field first and their bowlers justified the decision with a disciplined performance throughout the day.

Sib Sankar Roy top-scored for Assam with a gritty 38, striking four boundaries and a six. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar played a responsible knock of 32, which included three boundaries, while Rishav Das and Denish Das chipped in with 25 runs apiece.

The most productive stand for Assam came in the middle order, where Rishav Das and Sib Sankar Roy put on 73 runs for the sixth wicket, following an earlier 66-run partnership between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Denish Das.

At stumps, Rituraj Biswas (15 not out) and Ayushman Malakar (6 not out) were at the crease. Haryana’s bowling attack was led by Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar and Tanmoy Baloda, who claimed two wickets each to keep Assam in check.

