Ranji Trophy: Assam bounce back to post 249/8 on Day 1 against Chandigarh at ACA Stadium

GUWAHATI: Assam bounced back from an early setback to finish Day 1 of their 2nd Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the ACA Stadium here on Friday. Host scored 249-8 in their first innings at stumps.

After electing to bat, Assam faced immediate challenges, losing both openers, Rahul Hazarika (1) and Parvej Musaraf (9), for just 15 runs on the board. Captain Denish Das (21) followed them quickly when the score read 41-3. There was more trouble as middle-order batter Rishav Das had to retire hurt after a blow to the head. Sumit Ghadigaonkar stepped in as a concussion substitute for Rishav.

The recovery began with Sibsankar Roy and Abhishek Thakuri, who added 48 runs for the fourth wicket. Sibsankar’s good innings of 46, bolstered by five boundaries and a six, helped stabilize the innings although Abhishel Thakuri (19) failed to contribute big score.

The standout partnership came from Mukhtar Hussain and Ghadigaonkar, who put together 87 runs for the eighth wicket. Mukhtar notched his first first-class half-century, scoring 55 runs with nine fours and two sixes facing 55 balls. Wicketkeeper Ruhinandan Pegu contributed a valuable 29 runs, with much of his score coming from five fours and a six.

At stumps, Ghadigaonkar was unbeaten on 41, with Mrinmoy Dutta yet to score at the other end.

For Chandigarh, 19-year-old Nishunk Birla was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 60 runs.

