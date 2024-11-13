Ranji Trophy: Assam to face Chhattisgarh from today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Chhattisgarh in their next Ranji Trophy fixture, set to begin at Raipur on Wednesday. After a strong performance against Tamil Nadu in their previous match, Assam will be looking to continue their good form in this encounter.

In their last game, Assam displayed an all-round effort, securing a first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu, which earned them three valuable points. Captain Denish Das played a pivotal role, scoring a century, while Sarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, and Rishav Das also made significant contributions with the bat.

Chhattisgarh, however, will pose a tough challenge, having won the last two encounters between the two sides, with a 1-0 lead in recent meetings. Assam will need to be at their best to reverse that trend and make an impact in Raipur.

Both the sides played four matches each in the season, Chhattisgarh drew their all four matches while Assam lost two and other two games ended as a draw.

