Ranji Trophy: Denish Das-led Assam face Uttar Pradesh in Kanpur

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Uttar Pradesh in their next Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy game from Friday. The match will be held in Kanpur.

Riyan Parag, who was injured during the last game against Bengal, will miss the match and selectors named 21 years old Denish Das as his replacement in the spot of captain. They also brought experienced pacer Ranjit Mali in the 15 members squad.

Assam displayed a poor show in this season in Ranji Trophy. The side already played four games in the competition and lost three of them. Currently they are placed at the bottom of the table in Elite group ‘B’.

Uttar Pradesh, also played four matches, collected 11 points and are at fifth place in the points table.

The weather could play a big role in this game as the entire Northern part of India is witnessing very cold weather and fog is disturbing daily routine very badly. There is also rain forecast in Kanpur on Sunday and Monday, the last two days of the match.

Both the teams faced each other last time in 2022 and Uttar Pradesh won the tie by six wickets. Uttar Pradesh are also ahead 2-0 in their last five encounters.

Assam squad against Uttar Pradesh: Denish Das (captain), Akash Sengupta, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sarupam Purkayastha, Saahil Jain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Parvej Musaraf, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Abhishek Thakuri. Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Subham Mandal, Ranjeet Mali.

