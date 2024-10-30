Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi secure outright win with bonus point against Assam

Sumit Ghadigaonkar’s fight goes in vain

New Delhi: Delhi earned a dominant 10-wicket victory over Assam on Tuesday in the third round of the Ranji Trophy, marking their first outright win of the 2024-25 season. The victory came with a bonus point, secured by openers Sanat Sangwan and Gagan Vats as they comfortably chased down the target of 59 runs without losing a wicket. Delhi’s win became nearly certain at the start of the final day, with Assam struggling at 44 for three overnight. Within the first 10 minutes of play on Tuesday, Assam lost three quick wickets, slumping to 45 for six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who scored a valiant 76 not out, provided a lone spark in an otherwise struggling lineup, but a lack of support from his teammates meant Assam was bowled out for 182, leaving Delhi with a modest target of 59 runs.

Resuming at 44/3 on Day 4, Assam's chances slipped quickly as Delhi's bowlers took control. Ghadigaonkar’s lone resistance helped Assam inch closer to the deficit, but once Assam folded for 182, Delhi’s openers wrapped up the chase in just over 16 overs.

The Assam wicketkeeper-batter emerged as the standout player for his team, scoring an unbeaten 76 (4X8, 6X4). His resilient knock was the main reason Assam managed to avoid an innings defeat, but ultimately he lacked the necessary support to challenge Delhi

Delhi’s openers displayed composure in their chase, efficiently scoring the required 59 runs to complete the victory with all wickets intact. Their confident approach ensured Delhi secured a bonus point. Delhi’s fielding was not without faults, as the team dropped several catches, particularly off Harshit Rana’s bowling. These errors extended Assam’s innings and provided some relief for Ghadigaonkar and the lower order. However, Delhi’s bowlers regrouped and eventually closed out Assam’s innings just before lunch, with Sangwan and Vats ensuring a swift end to the chase.

Brief scores: Assam 330 & 182 (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 76 not out, Swarupam Purkayastha 25; Siddhant Sharma 3-24, Money Grewal 3-50) lost to Delhi 454 & 62 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Sanat Sangwan 34 not out, Gagan Vats 25 not out) by 10 wickets.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana shine as Uttar Pradesh gain control over Punjab in Group C match

Also Watch: