Assam struggling to avoid defeat against Delhi in Ranji Trophy Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are on the backfoot against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy Championship tie in Delhi on Monday.

Assam were 44-3 in their second innings at stumps on day III after conceding 124 runs lead in the first innings. They still needed 80 runs to put Delhi to bat again.

In the second innings both the openers of Assam failed to give a good start as Subham Mandal scored 18 and the contribution of his opening partner was just 10. Abhishek Thakuri, who came into bat at number three, scored only before getting out. The situation turned worse when captain Denish Das retired after facing just one ball. At stumps Sibsankar Roy was playing on 4 and Bhargav Dutta (0) was at the other end.

Earlier, Delhi started from their overnight total 214-6 and took the score to 454 before bowled out in the first innings. Delhi added 240 runs on the third day and a big credit of it should go to Sumit Mathur who scored a century. The batter contributed 112 from 230 balls and there were 10 boundaries and two sixes. He got good support from two lower order batters Harshit Rana (59) and Siddhant Sharma (89).

Rahul Singh finished 4-108 and Swarupam bagged 3-98.

Brief scores: Assam 1st Innings: 330. Delhi 1st Innings: 454 (122.5 overs), Sumit Mathur 112, Siddhant Sharma 89, Harshit Rana 59; Himmat Singh 55, Rahul Singh 4/108, Sarupam Purkayastha 3/98, Mukhtar Hussain 2/75. Assam 2nd Innings: 44/3 (15 overs), Subham Mandal 18, Rishav Das 10.

