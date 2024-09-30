REC National Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship: Eight Assam boxers in sub-junior finals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eight sub-junior (girls) boxers from Assam have entered the finals in the REC National Open Talent Hunt Boxing Championship at the SAI Complex in the city on Sunday. Additionally, in the boys’ category, Assam’s only boxer, Abhigyan Bora, competing in the 33 kg weight category, has qualified for the gold medal match. In Sunday’s sub-junior semifinals, Assam’s Riddhika Bhandari and Pranamika Bora (33 kg), Spaddha Dikshita Parashar (35 kg), Shini Hazarika (43 kg), Konkona (52 kg), Trisha Pegu (55 kg), Neha and Sangita Sonowal (58 kg) won their respective bouts and entered the finals. The competition will be concluded on Monday.

