Rajbari Athletic Club, Jewel Star Club earn full points in GSA B Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rajbari Athletic Club registered 3-1 win over 91 Yards Club in the GSA B Division Football League match held at the Nehru stadium here today. The winner was leading by 2-1 in the first half. Imtiyas Khan scored twice in the first half and Dipjyoti Bordoloi increased the Margin for Rajbari on 90th minute. Sekhar Marapashe was the lone scorer for 91 Yards Club.

In the C Division League match at the same venue Jewel Star Club earned full points defeating Chandmari Sports Club by a solitary goal scored by Dhruba Jyoti Pathak.

