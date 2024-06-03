Guwahati: Dhemaji Defeats Jorhat In Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Dhemaji registered a convincing 9-wicket win over Jorhat in the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Championship tie at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 91 runs to win in 15 overs (match reduced to 15 overs due to overnight rain), Dhemaji reached the target in 14.2 overs losing one wicket.

Brief scores: Jorhat 90-5 (15 overs), Priyanka Baruah 32, Priyanka Dutta 19, Dhemaji 91-1 (14.2 overs), Maina Narah 38, Florina Taye 37 no.

Earlier, Bilasipara thumped Rangia by a huge margin of 180 runs in the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium.

Diya Barman was the star of the match as the batter scored an unbeaten century in the game and helped Bilasipara post 230-6 in their 30 overs. Diya took 80 balls to score 106 runs, hitting nine boundaries in her innings.

Sumi Basumatary also chipped in with some valuable runs, contributing 29 runs to the team total.

In response, Rangia put up a disappointing performance with the bat as they were bowled out for just 50 runs in 22.5 overs.

Madhurima Mahanta and Simmi Khatun of the winning team were the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets each.

