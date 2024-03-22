Easy wins for South Point Cricket, River Rine Cricket in TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Institution Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South Point Cricket Academy and River Rine Cricket Academy registered victory in the rain disturbed opening day of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Institution Cricket Tournament 2024 at the Nehru Stadium here today.

In the opening match, opting to field after winning the toss, South Point CA displayed a disciplined bowling performance, restricting Machkhowa CA to 67/7 in their allotted 10 overs. In response, South Point CA chased down the target comfortably, reaching 68/2 in just 7 overs, securing victory by 8 wickets.

River Rine CA in the second game of the day defeated Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC) by 76 runs. River Rine, invited to bat first, posted a competitive total of 133/4 in their stipulated 15 overs. In pursuit of the target, GCCC faltered against the formidable bowling attack of River Rine CA, managing to score only 57/9 in their allotted 15 overs,

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by former cricketer and BCCI curator Mukut Kalita in presence of Assam Sports Journalists Association president and secretary Bidyut Kalita and Imtiaz Ahmed respectively.

Brief score: 1st game: Machkhowa CA 67-7 (10 overs): Dhritimaan Katoni 29, Rahul Tamuli 3-20; South Point CA 68-2 (7 overs): Darmiyan 25 no, Aman Yadav 22no,

2nd game: River Rine CA 133-4 (15 overs): Manas Gupta 25, Mrinmoy Das 32, Srisanta Sibir Gogoi 22; GCCC 57-8 (20 overs), Kunal Das 3-13.

Friday’s match: ANA Cricket Academy vs We R NE and Gordon Cricket Academy, Nalbari vs Ambari Cricket Coaching Centre.

