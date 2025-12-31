RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket: Shillong and Elite Veterans win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shillong Veterans and Elite Veterans recorded emphatic victories in their respective matches in the RP Barooah Masters T20 Cricket held at the Mangaldoi Stadium today. Shillong Veterans defeated Golaghat Veterans by nine wickets in the first match, while Elite Veterans outplayed GDAUCC by 61 runs in the second encounter of the day.

In the first match, Golaghat Veterans, after winning the toss and opting to bat, posted 132 for 7 in 20 overs. Biltu Mazumder top-scored with 43, while Azimulddin Ahmed added 33. For Shillong Veterans, Sylvester Mylliempdah (2/16), Neetesh Sharma (2/22) and Mark J V Ingty (2/28) shared the wickets.

Shillong Veterans chased down the target comfortably, scoring 136 for 1 in 18.4 overs, riding on an unbeaten 65 by Sylvester Mylliempdah and 48 not out by Purajit Mandal. Sylvester was named Man of the Match. In the second match, Elite Veterans put up a commanding 203 for 3 after electing to bat. Dipjyoti Debnath starred with an unbeaten 79, supported by Nausad Ali (43 off 17 balls) and Laxman Sikdar (40). Tridip Deka claimed 2 for 22 for GDAUCC. In reply, GDAUCC could manage 142 for 6 in 20 overs, with Monemul Islam scoring 45 and Ali Mortoza Ahmed contributing 31. Elite Veterans won by 61 runs, Dipjyoti Debnath was adjudged Man of the Match.

