Sakibul Gani Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi: Bihar captain Sakibul Gani etched his name into the record books by becoming the fastest Indian to score a List A century, reaching the landmark in just 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Bihar piled on a staggering 574 for six at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. The onslaught featured 49 fours and 38 sixes, with three Bihar batters bringing up centuries, including Gani, Ayush Loharuka and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Gani remained unbeaten on 128 off 40 balls, striking 10 fours and 12 sixes, while Suryavanshi blazed 190 off 84 deliveries. Loharuka added to the carnage with 116 off 56 balls. Gani’s 32-ball hundred was also the third-fastest century in List A cricket overall. Agencies

