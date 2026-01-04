R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: ESA Veterans, Bud CC win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ESA Veterans, Dimapur and Bud Cricket Club Veterans recorded emphatic 8-wicket victories in the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Mangaldoi on Saturday.

In the day’s first match, ESA Veterans, elected to field, produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss UCC Lions Veterans for 71 in 14.3 overs. Dipankar Borah top-scored with 23 (25 balls, 5 fours), while Keshab Gogoi added 15 (15 balls).

For ESA, Alongba Pongen (5/15 in 4 overs) and Michael (4/16 in 4 overs) ripped through the batting lineup.

Chasing a modest target, ESA reached 73/2 in 12.5 overs. Rajit Ali anchored the innings with an unbeaten 26, supported by Tapito Thupitopr (17) and Raza Barua (16 no).

In the second match of the day Rhino Masters, put into bat, posted a competitive 129/5 in 20 overs, Anil Das (46) and Eebon Dutta (33) were the major contributors with bat while Bhaskar Kalita was the standout bowler for Bud CC with 2/17 in 3 overs.

In reply, Bud Cricket Club Veterans chased down the target in style, scoring 133/2 in just 11 overs. Salim Ahmed starred with a blistering unbeaten 56 off 30 balls, while Mukut Kalita (28) and Abu Nechim Ahmed (24) provided strong support.

