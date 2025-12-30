RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: Shillong, Silchar Veterans win at Mangaldoi

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shillong Veterans and Silchar Veterans recorded victories in their respective matches of the 2nd RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament at Mangaldoi Stadium on Monday.

In the first match, Shillong Veterans defeated 91 Yards Club by six wickets. Batting first, 91 Yards Club scored 126 for 9, with Syed Tariqur Rahman making 50 and Dhiraj Goswami scoring 27. Morningstar Khongwir starred with the ball, taking 4 for 8. Shillong Veterans chased down the target with 129 for 4 in 19 overs, led by Mark J V Ingty’s unbeaten 56.

In the second match, Silchar Veterans beat Golaghat Veterans by four wickets. Golaghat were bowled out for 87, with Biltu Mazumder (20) and Azimuddin Ahmed (18) the top scorers. Mihir Barman (3/6) and Shambhu Roy (3/9) led the bowling attack. Silchar Veterans reached 90 for 6 in 14 overs, with Pritam Das scoring 29.

Also Read: Ashes: Joe Root backs team management despite England losing the urn