Saahil Jain to lead Dibrugarh Warriors in inaugural Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors have named middle-order batter Saahil Jain as captain of the team for the forthcoming Assam Premier League (APL). The eight-team franchise league will begin at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on August 1. Spinner Jitumoni Kalita has been named the team’s vice-captain.

The Dibrugarh franchise today introduced its squad during a function held at a city hotel. The franchise also unveiled its team jersey at the event.

Assam Cabinet Minister Rameswar Teli attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while team owner Arun Kumar Rai was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Rameswar Teli praised the Assam Cricket Association for launching the league. “The Assam Cricket Association has done an excellent job by introducing the Assam Premier League. This tournament has the potential to produce international cricketers from the state in the coming years,” he said.

Reflecting on the franchise’s long-term vision, team owner Arun Kumar Rai said the Warriors are committed to promoting local cricketing talent.

Dibrugarh Warriors are one of the eight franchises competing in the inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League. The team heads into the tournament with high expectations and confidence.

Speaking to The Sentinel on the sidelines of the event, skipper Saahil Jain expressed his excitement about leading the side. “Stepping up as captain of Dibrugarh Warriors is a huge honour for me. We have a very good team and are optimistic about finishing on the podium,” said Jain.

Head coach Dhiraj Goswami also sounded confident about the team’s prospects. “We have a balanced squad with quality cricketers in every department. I am hopeful that the team will perform well in the Assam Premier League,” Goswami told The Sentinel.

Dibrugarh Warriors will start their campaign on the opening day of the competition against Tezpur Titans. The match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

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