Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket tournament: City Cricket Club win by 74 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club registered a convincing 74-run victory over Navarang Club in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket tournament at Judges Field here on Thursday.

Batting first, City Cricket Club were bowled out for 180 in 40 overs. Arjun Radha Bora top-scored with 43 runs, while Hiyan Kashyap chipped in with a useful 33. For Navarang Club, Ram Kishan Sharma (3-10) and Amit Das (3-41) were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each.

In reply, Navarang Club were dismissed for 106 in 28.4 overs. Mriganka Jyoti Sarma was the top scorer with 33 runs, while Nausad Ali contributed 22. City Cricket Club’s bowlers dominated the chase, with Sanjib Barman producing an excellent spell to finish with figures of 3 for 12.

