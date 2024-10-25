Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Inter-Frontier Badminton begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 18th Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Inter-Frontier Badminton tournament, being organized by Frontier Guwahati, got under way at Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education at Kamarkuchi on Thursday. The tournament was inaugurated by Vimal Kumar Bisht, Inspector General, CRPF, North Eastern Zone, Guwahati.

Teams from all 6 Frontiers of SSB-. Ranikhet, Lucknow, Patna, Siliguri, Guwahati and Tezpur as well as Force Headquarters New Delhi and Training Centres are participating in the tournament.

Altogether 94 players of all ranks will compete in singles, doubles (men and women) and mixed doubles in open and veteran categories.

The tournament will culminate on October 27.

