Dibrugarh to host Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton meet

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA), under the aegis of the Assam Badminton Association and the Badminton Association of India, is set to host the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2024 (U-13 Boys & Girls) for the first time in Dibrugarh.

This prestigious event will take place at the Multipurpose Indoor Stadium from October 25 to October 30, 2024.

The qualifying rounds are scheduled for October 25 and 26, while the main draws will take place from October 27 to October 30.

The tournament will see participation from around 354 young players representing 26 states across India, making it one of the most anticipated events for sub-junior badminton players.

The states participating in the tournament are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, and Bihar.

A total prize money of ?3 lakh will be awarded to the top players.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Shipping, Ports & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, alongside other prominent dignitaries including MPs Rameswar Teli and Pradan Baruah.

This event is a significant milestone for Dibrugarh as it enters the national badminton stage, offering young talent an excellent platform to showcase their skills and compete at a high level.

Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and President of the Organizing Committee, along with DDSA President Kamakhya Saikia, Vice-President Manash Jyoti Dutta, and General Secretary Niranjan Saikia, were joined by Chief Referee Binoy Joshi from Maharashtra and Match Controller Norem Roben from Manipur in addressing the media on Thursday.

They briefed journalists about the tournament details and preparations during a press conference held at the Multipurpose Indoor Stadium.

