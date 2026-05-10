Satgaon, Maharana cruise to dominant wins in Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Satgaon Club and Maharana Athletic Club registered convincing victories in the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League at Judges Field today.

In the day’s matches, Satgaon Club defeated FC Green Valley by 23 runs, while Maharana Athletic Club outclassed Santipur by 10 wickets.

Brief scores:

First Match: Satgaon Club 152-8 (20 overs), Pawan Sharma 60, (49 balls, 4X6, 6X1), Saiman Pathak 34, Panu Sinha 2-12, Ujjal Konwar 2-20; FC Green Valley 129-5 (20 overs), Sanjay Basfor 57 (55 balls, 4X5, 6X2), Narayan Sarkar 21, Azharuddin Ahmed 2-22.

2nd Match: Santipur Athletic Club 62 (19 overs)- Bidyut Sarma 26 no, Subhakanta Sahoo 20, Bitop Mahanta 3-7, Dhiraj Goswami 2-8, Darpandra Bhuyan 2-4; Maharana Athletic Club 66-0 (4.1 overs), Mrityunjoy Talukdar 57 no, Ronit Akhtar 8 no.

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