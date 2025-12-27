SBI–Guwahati Office Premier League: Trophy unveiling and jersey distribution ceremony held

Guwahati: The Trophy Unveiling and Jersey Distribution Ceremony of the SBI–Guwahati Office Premier League (GOPL) Season–II was successfully held at the Conference Hall of the Assam Secretariat. The prestigious event was graced by Dharmananda Baruah, ACS, PPS to the Chief Minister of Assam, along with distinguished guests Bishnu Deka, AFS, Banashri Deka, ACS, and several other eminent dignitaries.

During the ceremony, the Champion’s Trophy of GOPL Season–II was formally unveiled, marking the official commencement of the tournament. Jerseys were also ceremoniously distributed to the captains of all the participating teams, adding enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the competition.

The SBI–Guwahati Office Premier League Season–II is scheduled to be held from December 29, 2025 to January 10, 2026 at the NF Railway Stadium, Maligaon.

A total of 10 teams from various offices will participate in the tournament. The tournament is being organized by the Assam Secretariat Cricket Club (ASCC) with the objective of promoting sportsmanship, camaraderie, and a vibrant corporate cricket culture among office teams in the city, as informed by the Secretary, ASCC, Nilim Jyoti Gogoi. This is stated in a release.

