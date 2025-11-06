Second win for Assam in Nagesh Trophy Men’s Blind National T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered second victory in the Nagesh Trophy Men’s Blind National T20 Cricket defeating Chhattisgarh by 53 run in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Batting first Assam scored 155-2 in 20 overs. Amlanjyoti Talukdar scored brilliant 70 from 65 balls. Deben Adhikari (34) and captain Humen Buragohain (20) were the other major contributors. In reply Chhattisgarh were bowled out 102 runs in 18 overs. Ajya Munda bagged three wickets giving away just 14 runs.

