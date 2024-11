Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All the seeds in the boys’ and girls’ singles events moved to the quarter final in the ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city on Wednesday. In the doubles quarter finals, Assam players Parthiv Kalita and Riyan Kashyap lost their match to Aditya Mor and Arjun Rathi in straight sets 3-6, 3-6.

