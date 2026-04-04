Silchar Shine on Day 1 of Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar gained the upper hand against Tinsukia on day I in their semi-final league match of the Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament, played at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Amingaon on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Silchar posted 161 runs before being bowled out in 44.1 overs. Binayak Goswami led the innings with a brisk 47 off 42 balls, hitting nine boundaries and a six, while Mayank Nag contributed a steady 35 off 80 deliveries. For Tinsukia, Priyanshu Seal was the standout performer with the ball, claiming an impressive 5 wickets for 35 runs. Nayan Nayak provided good support with 2 for 28.

In reply, Tinsukia struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for just 93 runs in their first innings. Pathik Kumar Muduli was the top scorer with 35 runs off 78 balls, including six boundaries. Silchar’s bowlers dominated proceedings, with Ayush Singh picking up 5 for 39 and Arpit Sonar taking 3 for 21. Mayank Nag also chipped in with 2 wickets, conceding no runs in a single over.

Silchar extended their advantage in the second innings, reaching 23 for 1 in 10 overs at stumps. Abhishek Malakar remained unbeaten on 10, striking two boundaries.

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