IPL: Dhoni Sidelined for CSK’s Home Game Against Punjab Kings

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings talisman M.S. Dhoni was ruled out of the side’s IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

This was the second-straight game Dhoni did not feature in this season, having not played CSK’s season opener against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. This makes it only the seventh game in the franchise’s history which will not feature Dhoni.

Further, this is the first occasion since the 2010 season where Dhoni has missed consecutive games. In 2010, he did not play three games in a row against Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was also ruled out of two games during the 2019 season. IANS

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