A Correspondent

Boko: The 1st Janardan Adhikary Memorial T-20 prize money cricket tournament, organized by Dream Cricket Academy, Boko, concluded here at Kailabori field today. Atlogether 12 teams participated in the 15-day tournament.

Spartan (Guwahati) won the title defeating Sunrise (Goalpara) by 16 runs in the final. The champion team received Rs 20,000 while the runner up grabbed Rs 10,000.

Also Read: City Cricket Club win by 10 wickets in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Also Watch: