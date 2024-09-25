Sporting United Club, Udayan Kristi Sangha win in GSA B Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sporting United Club earned full points in the GSA B Division Football League defeating Rising XI 3-2 in a well contested match held at the Nehru Stadium here today. While Manoranjan Rabha, Anup Rabha and Niku Boro scored for the winner, Sengreg Momin scored both the goals for Rising XI. In the C Division Football League at the same venue Udayan Kristi Sangha beat Huntos Football club by 4-1. Ankur Saikia, Champak Enti, Raki Boro and Mosfiqure Alam were the scorers for Udayan Kristi Sangha. Kagkan Sarania reduced one goal for Huntos.

