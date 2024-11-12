Sub Junior State Taekwondo Championship begins at DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 39th Sub Junior State Taekwondo Championship got under way at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city on Monday. The tournament was inaugurated by Gitartha Goswami, member Secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee for Student and Youth Welfare. Nearly 1100 players from across the state are participating in the 3-day meet. Moran are leading the medal tally with 11 gold after the end of day I and Nalbari are at the second spot with 9 gold.

