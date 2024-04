Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Senior sports journalist and Chairman of Assam Sports Journalists’ Association Subodh Malla Barua left for Spain on Friday to represent India in the 100th Congress of the world sports journalists’ organization AIPS. The congress will be held at Santa Susanna, near Barcelona, from April 28 to May 2.

