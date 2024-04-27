67th National School Games 2024: Meghalaya identifies sports talent in its school children

SHILLONG: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Department of Meghalaya wishes to state that a State team has been sent to participate in the 67th National School Games 2024 in the discipline of Basketball from 25th to 30th April, 2024 in Gurugram, Haryana, which is being organized by the School Games Federation of India.

The objective of these games is to provide platform for identification of sporting talent as well as for holistic mental, physical and social development for school children. A total of 12 athletes accompanied by 2 officials have been selected for participating in the 67th National School Games 2024 under - 17 Boys Championship at Gurugram, Haryana.

The selection of athletes was done by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and wide publicity was made regarding the trials which were held at NEIGRIHMS on the 10th April 2024. All the selected athletes are residents and domiciles of Meghalaya studying in different schools in the state.

Out of 12 athletes, seven are from East Khasi Hills, one from North Garo Hills, one from Eastern West Khasi Hills, one from East Jaintia Hills, one from East Garo Hills, one from Ri Bhoi District. They are being accompanied by Smti Yolinda Hynniewta, Coach and Renaldy Jyrwa, Manager. The Directorate wishes the athletes the very best.

Also Read: Parishmita Gogoi wins bronze in weightlifting event of National School Games

Also Watch: