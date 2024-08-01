Summer cricket camp of Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC) concludes at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Summer Cricket Coaching Camp of the Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC) concluded at the Nehru Stadium here today. On this occasion, a brief closing ceremony was held, in which the GCCC president Rajib Prakash Baruah, secretary Nabab Ali, the joint secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Rajinder Singh, two former first-class cricketers Syed Zakaria Zuffri and Nasir Gul Khan and the joint secretary of the Guwahati Sports Association Kajal Paul Choudhury were present.

Rajinder Singh, who also led Assam in the Ranji Trophy and was the former trainee of the centre, addressed the young players of the GCCC and gave them some advice on how to improve as a cricket player.

“Since your career is still in its early stages, this is the perfect time for you to chalk out a schedule and stick to it. You will only be able to achieve your objective of being a successful cricket player in the near future if you focus on several aspects such as diet, training, mental toughness development, fitness…on regular basis”, said Singh.

The GCCC today also felicitated its president Rajib Prakash Baruah in the same function for completing 25-year as the president.

