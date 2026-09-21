Sunrise Athletic Club Seal Big Win in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club put on a dominant display to defeat Young Amateur Club 4–0 in their GSA ‘A’ Division Football League clash at the GTC Academy Ground in Fulung on Sunday.

Sunrise wasted no time making their mark as Dwijoraj Boro netted one of the the fastest goal of the season, scoring just one minute into the match. Ningobam Henry Singh then took center stage, extending Sunrise’s lead with a double—striking in the 26th minute and again early in the second half in the 49th minute. Diganta Bordoloi sealed the comprehensive victory five minutes before full-time. For his standout performance and two-goal display, Ningobam Henry Singh was awarded Player of the Match.

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