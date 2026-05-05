Sunrise, Chandmari record comfortable wins in GSA B Division Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletics Club defeated FC Green Valley by 31 runs in the Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League at the Judges field here today. In the other match of the day Chandmari Sports Club won against Santipur Athletic Club by 25 runs.

Brief scores: 1st match: Sunrise Athletic club 146-6 (20 overs)- Lakhan Das 30, Kunal Deb Roy 26; FC Green Valley 115-9 (20 overs)- Panu Sinha 26 no, Ujjal Konwar 25, Sanjay Basfor 25, Nitul Ali 3-13, Indokalpa Hazarika 2-21.

2nd match: Chandmari Sports Club 135 (20 overs)- Kundan Hazarika 48, Tridip Deka 38, Bhaskardeep Choudhury 3-23, Priyan Chamuah 3-37; Santipur Athletic Club 110-9- (20 overs), Mrinmoy Biswas 37, Manash Jyoti Sarma 3-13, Tridip Deka 2-13.

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