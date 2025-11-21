Sunrise Club Triumphs in GSA A Division Football League, Defeats FC Green Valley

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Club lifted the GSA A Division Football League title defeating FC Green Valley 2-0 in their final league match at Nehru Stadium here today. Amit Thakuria scored both goals for Sunrise in the 25th and 60th minutes.

In another match, Gauhati Town Club beat Dynamo Club by the same 2-0 margin, with goals from Rishi Nongthongbam and Prosananda Singh.

With these results, the league concluded, with Sunrise finishing at the top with 25 points from 10 matches. FC Green Valley were runners-up with 21 points from the same number of games.

Romarius Laban of Dynamo Club was named Player of the Tournament and also claimed the Highest Scorer award. Sunrise goalkeeper Md Abujar received the Best Goalkeeper award for his outstanding performance throughout the competition.

The award giving ceremony was attended by Paresh Chandra Das, president of Guwahati Sports Association along with other officials .

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam hold nerve to secure draw against Bengal