Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 4th edition of the T AO Football Tournament will kick off on Wednesday at Sipajhar. Altogether four teams are participating in the meet which are Guwahati City FC, Kamrupa FC, Orgeng FC and local outfit Dourang FC. After the completion of the round robin league top two teams will play for the title on March 17.

