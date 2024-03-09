Services take on Goa in National Football Championship of Santosh Trophy final today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will be held between Services and Goa at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7pm.

Both Services and Goa are former champions and have had amazing performances in the semi-finals. While Service defeated Mizoram, Goa won against Manipur in the last-four game.

Services and Goa are no strangers to the final of a competition like the Santosh Trophy. The former will make their 12th appearance in a Santosh Trophy final, while the latter will make their 14th.

Both the teams already met once earlier in Group A (Goa won 2-1), this will be the first time that the two sides will play each other in the final. Overall, the two sides have met 11 times in the Santosh Trophy, with Goa holding the edge, having won five matches, while Services have been victorious thrice; three of these matches have ended in draws.

Meanwhile the next Executive Committee meeting of the All India Football Federation will be held in Itanagar on March 10 and it will be followed by Annual General meeting at the same place and same day. The acting Secretary General of AIFF M Satyanarayan told the AIFF website, “Tomorrow, we will have representatives from 36 states join us at the stadium to watch the final, and the day after the clash, we will have the Executive Committee meeting, followed by the AGM.”

