Tamil Nadu overcome early set back to post 299-7 in Ranji Trophy tie against Assam

GUWAHATI: Tamil Nadu made a strong recovery after an early setback, to finish with a competitive total of 299/7 (85 overs) on Day 1 in their Ranji Trophy tie against Assam at the ACA Stadium here on Wednesday. The credit for this solid recovery largely goes to Vijay Shankar and Andre Siddarth, who played key innings to stabilize the team. Siddarth today fall short of a well-deserved century and Vijay scored a half century in the first innings.

Invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu had a rocky start, with Assam’s pacers dominating the opening hour. Darshan Rajbongshi, on debut, made an immediate impact, dismissing Tamil Nadu’s opener Suresh Lokeswar (8) in his first over when the total was 13. His new-ball partner, Mukthar Hussain, also joined the early breakthrough party by dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan (5), leaving Tamil Nadu at a precarious 13/2.

With Tamil Nadu struggling at the early part of the game, Vijay Shankar came in at No. 3 and began to stabilize the innings. He was well supported by Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Andre Siddarth. Vijay and Pradosh (27) added 66 runs for the third wicket before Siddarth and Vijay put together an important 98-run partnership (158 balls) for the fourth wicket. The partnership was broken when Sarupam Purkayastha bowled Vijay Shankar for 76.

Vijay’s knock of 76 came off 131 balls and included 10 boundaries and one six. It marked his 22nd half-century in first-class cricket.

Andre Siddarth, who was looking set for a century, fell just short, dismissed LBW by Purkayastha for 94. His knock came off 163 balls and featured 9 boundaries and one six. Siddarth also shared a 60-run fifth-wicket stand with M Shahrukh Khan (28), who was the third-highest scorer for Tamil Nadu.

At stumps Mohamed Ali (27) and Sonu Yadav (12) are at the crease.

Among the bowlers of Assam Darshan Rajbongshi (2-75), Sarupam Purkayastha (2-33) and Rahul Singh (2-56) claimed two wickets each on the opening day.

