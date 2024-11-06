Ranji Trophy: Assam to Face Tamil Nadu from Wednesday at ACA Stadium in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Tamil Nadu in their next Ranji Trophy encounter which will kick off at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on Wednesday. This will be Assam's third home game of the season.

Tamil Nadu has traditionally been a strong opponent for Assam in the Ranji Trophy, with the visitors having won three out of the last four encounters between the two sides. The remaining match ended in a draw, further highlighting Tamil Nadu's dominance in recent meetings.

Assam, struggling at the bottom of the points table with just one point so far, desperately need a few points to improve their position. The team has already made one change from the side that played against Delhi in their previous game, hoping to turn the tide in their favor.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will be boosted by the return of their regular captain, R. Sai Kishore, to the squad. Tamil Nadu's batters have also been in good form, with all-rounder Vijay Shankar played a match-saving century against Chhattisgarh in the earlier game. The side are now at the third spot in the points table with 11 points.

