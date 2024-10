Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam girl Tanisha Kashyap lifted ITF Women’s Singles Title in Bengaluru on Sunday. In the final she defeated Akanksha Dileep Nitture 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1. Tanisha is the first Assamese girl to win a major ITF women’s title.

