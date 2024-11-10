Tawang lawmaker Namgey Tsering flags off world’s highest enduro mountain biking race – Monduro 4.0

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering on Saturday flagged off the world’s highest enduro mountain biking race – Monduro 4.0 from Tawang walkthrough market.

The event organised by Tawang Cycling Association is being sponsored by the state’s tourism department.

With a challenging course that begins at an elevation of 14,400 feet and descends to 8,000 feet, Monduro 4.0 is widely recognized as one of the toughest races in the world.

Among the competitors is the UCI world champion 2024, Alex Rudeau from France, and Neerav Shrestha, Nepal’s current downhill champion, along with other title holders in the enduro racing.

Speaking before the flag off, the MLA, while welcoming the participants, praised chief minister Pema Khandu, Tawang Cycling Association led by Dr Dukhum Magu and tourism department for organizing the international event at Tawang.

Tsering exuded hope that Monduro 4.0 will further boost tourism in Tawang.

The MLA also praised the Tawang Cycling Association for their efforts to revive traditional foot tracks historically used by residents to travel and trade with Tibet, which has now been incorporated as a part of the Monduro route.

Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, who was also present, wished the participants and underlined the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie and endurance.

The annual event will see cyclists from eight countries participating.

Organizers have arranged practice races on November 10 and 11 to enable cyclists to acclimatize before the final race on November 13 and 14.

Also present on the occasion were Tawang additional deputy commissioner Sang Khandu, district tourism officer Tsering Deki and others.

