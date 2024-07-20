Double crown for Sarena Gahlot in OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sarena Gahlot of Haryana lifted the double crown in the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 and 14 years which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association Complex in the city on Friday. Sarena won both U-12 and 14 girls singles titles by defeating top seed Padmapriya Rameshkumar of Karnataka in under 12 and 8th seed Eshitha Sriyala of Andhra Pradesh in under 14 categories. Assam boy Nibras Hussain bagged the U-12 boys singles title beating Jegan Rohit 6-0, 7-5.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies and certificates were distributed to the winners and runners up by the general secretary of All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta.

RESULTS (final): Girls singles U-12: Sarena Gahlot beat Padmapriya Rameshkumar 6-1, 6-0. Boys singles U-12: Nibras Hussain beat Jegan Rohit 6-0, 7-5. Girls Singles U-14: Sarena Gahlot beat Eshitha Sriyala 6-1, 6-1. Boys singles U-14: Vivaan Mirdha beat Raghav Saroda 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3. Boys Doubles U-12: Nihal Reddy / Thanush Sekhar beat Shlok Aland/Jegan Rohit 6-1, 6-3. Boys Doubles U-14: Aarav Chhallani / Raghav Saroda beat Vihaan Mirdha/ Chandogya Pathak 6-3, 6-3. Girls Doubles U-14: Padmapriya Rameshkumar/Khushi Khadiya beat Nayeem Hussain / Sarena Gahlot 6-4, 6-2.

