Top Seeds Crash Out as Assam Youngsters Shine at AATA-AITA Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two major upsets marked the day at the AATA-AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chachal Tennis Complex, as top seeds Aany Biswas of West Bengal and Assam’s Mrigakshee Changmai were eliminated from their respective events.

In the girls’ under-16 category, Aany Biswas suffered a straight-sets defeat against Assam’s Aarisha M. Choudhury, going down 3-6, 3-6.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ under-14 quarterfinals, another upset unfolded as Kristi Haloi of Assam defeated top seed and fellow state player Mrigakshee Changmai in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. With this win, Kristi advanced to the semifinals.

She will be joined in the last four by fellow Assam players Phaagun Jyoti and Ayushree Nath, who also secured their spots in the semifinals of the under-14 event.

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