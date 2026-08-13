Top Seeds Stunned as Eighth Seeds Advance at OIL AITA Super Series in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seeds in the boys’ and girls’ U-16 singles events were shown the exit door at the OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament at the Chachal Tennis Courts here today. Eighth seed Aarush Das of Assam pulled off a major upset, defeating top seed Havish Bansal of West Bengal in a gruelling three-set encounter, 6-0, 6-7(4), 6-1, to book his place in the semifinals. In the girls’ U-16 singles, eighth seed Mrigakshee Changmai of Assam also stunned top seed Aanya Biswas of West Bengal, winning comfortably in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, to advance to the semifinals. All singles quarterfinal matches in the U-14 and U-16 boys’ and girls’ categories were completed today. The singles semifinals will be played tomorrow from 7.30 am onwards, followed by the boys’ doubles semifinals and finals in the afternoon.

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