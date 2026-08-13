Assam’s July deluge driven by hill torrents from Nagaland and Arunachal, AU study finds

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The devastating floods that hit Assam in July were not primarily caused by the Brahmaputra overflowing its banks. Instead, exceptionally heavy rainfall within a short period in the hilly regions of neighbouring Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh led to sudden surges in the rivers along Assam's southern bank, triggering widespread flooding. This significant finding has emerged from a study conducted by researchers of Assam University.

The report, titled 'Assam Floods 2026: Comprehensive Situation Assessment and Pathways for Resilient Recovery,' was released on Tuesday.

The report has been jointly prepared by Assam University researchers Prof Arunjyoti Nath, Aditi Nath, Arnab Paul, and Animesh Hazarika, along with Surajit Ghosh of the International Water Management Institute, Colombo, Sneha Kaur and Anubha Chowdhury of Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, and Ushashi Sarkar of Adamas University, Kolkata.

According to the report, the floods were among the most devastating to hit Upper Assam in recent decades, claiming more than a hundred lives, displacing around 2.12 lakh people, and inundating nearly 21,000 hectares of agricultural land.

One of the key observations of the report is that Assam as a whole experienced a rainfall deficit during the flood period. Between June 1 and July 29, the state received 594.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 839.6 mm, representing a deficit of nearly 29 per cent. In sharp contrast, Nagaland recorded 181 per cent excess rainfall over normal on July 19. In the Mokokchung district, the excess rainfall was as high as 493 per cent above normal.

The enormous volume of water rapidly flowed down the hill slopes into southern-bank tributaries such as the Dikhow, Disang, Jhanji, and Dhansiri. The rivers crossed danger levels, while old and vulnerable embankments breached at several locations. The study points out that severe flooding had already developed in several tributaries even before the Brahmaputra's main channel reached its peak water level. The release of water from Nagaland's Doyang Reservoir further complicated the flood situation in the Dhansiri basin.

According to the researchers, the disaster cannot be attributed to excessive rainfall alone. A combination of factors-including reduced soil water absorption capacity, landslides in Nagaland's Mon district, reservoir releases after reaching storage capacity, silt accumulation and consequent reduction in river carrying capacity, weak and ageing embankments, and the disappearance of wetlands-contributed to the severity of the floods. The report therefore recommends developing a region-specific early warning system using satellite imagery and geographical information technologies. The emphasis, it says, should not merely be on predicting how much river levels will rise but also on providing advance information about which areas are likely to be inundated and how many people could potentially be affected.

The study also recommends separate flood-management strategies for Assam's five geographical regions, official recognition of riverbank erosion as a disaster, compensation and relief measures for people living in sar areas, restoration of wetlands, modernisation of embankments, and post-monsoon assessment of flood damage using satellite imagery.

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