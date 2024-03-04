TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Sports Festival: Gyan Ranjan Bora, Syeda Reshma Haider clinch titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Sports Festival, organized by the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA), got under way at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The competition was held in men and women singles along with team (men) events. Gyan Ranjan Bora (Prag News) and Syeda Reshma Haider (North East Live) won the men’s and women’s singles title. Bora defeated his teammate J Ashit Chetia in the men’s final while Rinju Kalita (Prag News) lost the women’s final to Haider.

In the team event, Prag News upset defending champion The Assam Tribune in the title clash.

Meanwhile the Badaruddin Ahmed Table Tennis Competition will be held on Monday.

