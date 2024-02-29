TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival from March 3 in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The annual TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival 2024 will be held in Guwahati from the March 3. The Festival will comprise inter-media badminton, table tennis, chess, football and T20 cricket.

The annual recreational competitions for working journalists of Assam commence with the Inter-Media Badminton Championship at Kanaklata Indoor Stadium on March 3. The championships will be held in singles and team events for men and singles for women. It will be followed by table tennis championship at the ABITA Indoor Stadium, on March 4. It will comprise team and singles events for men and singles for women.

The chess championships will be held at the Office of the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association, Nehru Stadium on March 6. The championship will be open for both men and women.

The Harendra Nath Baruah Inter-Media 7-a-side Men’s Football Championship will kick off at Nehru Stadiumon March 18.

The football championship will be followed by the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championship at the same venue from March 19.

